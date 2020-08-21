Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination, Vows to Have COVID-19 Plan on 'Day 1'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for president of the United States and vowed to implement a national strategy for containing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on day one.

"I'll be proud to carry the banner of our party into the general election. So it is with great honor and humility [that] I accept this nomination for president of the United States," Biden said on Thursday night in a livestream from Delaware.

Biden said it is time to end this "season of darkness" and vowed to implement a national strategy to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Biden warned that if President Donald Trump remains in office the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States will remain high, small businesses will permanently close, and working families will continue to struggle.

Biden also took aim at China, vowing to ensure that US supply chains will not rely on the country.

Biden also talked about injustice - racial injustice and social injustice.

Biden said he believes this generation is ready to take on the challenge of ending racism.

Moreover, Biden said the United States will not turn a "blind eye" to foreign interference under his administration.

Biden also promised to tackle climate change and to use it as an opportunity to lead the world in clean energy and to create new jobs.

Biden's speech wrapped up a 4-night virtual national convention that was nominally held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Senator Kamala Harris accepted the nomination to be Biden's running mate. She would become the first woman in US history to be vice president if the Biden ticket prevails in November.

Trump in a tweet during the speech said "in 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words!"

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place August 24-27 at Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump said he will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House lawn.