UrduPoint.com

Biden Accepts Invitation Of Lula Da Silva To Visit Brazil - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Biden Accepts Invitation of Lula da Silva to Visit Brazil - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden has accepted the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Brazil, the White House informed after talks between the two leaders.

Biden and Lula met in Washington, D.C. on Friday, discussing bilateral cooperation and a range of global issues.

"President Lula invited President Biden to visit Brazil, and President Biden accepted the invitation. The two leaders committed to broaden their dialogue and to pursue deeper cooperation in the lead-up to the celebration of the bicentennial of U.

S.-Brazil diplomatic relations in 2024," the White House said on Friday after the talks.

Lula said after his meeting with Biden that he was proposing to create a group of uninvolved states to find a way to end the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the White House, apart from Ukraine, the two leaders discussed trade and investment cooperation, energy, defense, climate change, as well as a potential reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), including the possible expansion of UNSC to include permanent seats for countries in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Ukraine White House Visit Washington, D.C. Brazil From

Recent Stories

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

8 hours ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

8 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

8 hours ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

8 hours ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce date for elections of Punjab ..

8 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting considers hurdles in holding e ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.