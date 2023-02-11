Biden Accepts Invitation of Lula da Silva to Visit Brazil - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden has accepted the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Brazil, the White House informed after talks between the two leaders.

Biden and Lula met in Washington, D.C. on Friday, discussing bilateral cooperation and a range of global issues.

"President Lula invited President Biden to visit Brazil, and President Biden accepted the invitation. The two leaders committed to broaden their dialogue and to pursue deeper cooperation in the lead-up to the celebration of the bicentennial of U.

S.-Brazil diplomatic relations in 2024," the White House said on Friday after the talks.

Lula said after his meeting with Biden that he was proposing to create a group of uninvolved states to find a way to end the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the White House, apart from Ukraine, the two leaders discussed trade and investment cooperation, energy, defense, climate change, as well as a potential reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), including the possible expansion of UNSC to include permanent seats for countries in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.