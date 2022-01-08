Biden Accepts Pelosi Invite to Give State of the Union Address on March 1 - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to deliver the State of the Union address to Congress on March 1, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"The President has accepted the invitation of the Speaker of the House to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1, 2022," Jean-Pierre told reporters.