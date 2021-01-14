Biden Accuses Trump of Inciting Followers to Attack Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden has accused outgoing President Donald Trump of inciting his followers to stage an attack on the Capitol.

In his Wednesday statement, Biden described the recent takeover of the Capitol as an unprecedented attack on democracy.

"This criminal attack was planned and coordinated. It was carried out by political extremists and domestic terrorists, who were incited to this violence by President Trump," Biden said.

He added that those responsible for the violence must be held accountable.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid.

Trump had made a speech among thousands of supporters earlier that day reiterated his claim a massive voter fraud had robbed his election victory and encouraged followers to maintain support to "stop the steal."

Five people died in the riot, including one police officer and one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police.

The US House of Representatives impeached Trump earlier on Wednesday for inciting the riot.