UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Adds 3 National Security Council Members To Upcoming Cabinet - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:23 PM

Biden Adds 3 National Security Council Members to Upcoming Cabinet - Statement

US President-elect Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday three additional National Security Council (NSC) appointments to his administration, which takes office next week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday three additional National Security Council (NSC) appointments to his administration, which takes office next week.

"These dedicated public servants will be integral in keeping the American people safe and building capacity to prepare for and respond to the full spectrum of threats we face - from cyber intrusions to grid attacks, from possible future pandemics to deliberate acts of terror," Biden said. "They will strengthen our resilience to natural disasters, and work with our allies and friends to ensure the cyber rules of the road are made by democracies.

"

The appointments include Anne Neuberger as Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall as Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor and Russ Travers as Deputy Homeland Security Advisor.

The role of the National Security Council has come under greater scrutiny over the past week after a riot took place at the US Capitol by supporters of incumbent president Donald Trump on January 6.

A score of senior advisers in Trump's National Security Council resigned following the unrest and Trump now faces a second impeachment by Congress. Biden is set to take office on January 20.

Related Topics

Technology Trump Road January Congress From

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

9 minutes ago

RDIF to Deliver 150Mln Doses of Sputnik V to Brazi ..

55 seconds ago

S.Africa vaccine plan raises eyebrows ahead of lau ..

57 seconds ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

58 seconds ago

Five of a family died, six others injured in a roa ..

1 minute ago

Leading Afghan Negotiator Meets With Indian Securi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.