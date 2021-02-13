Biden Admin. Aims to Close Guantanamo Bay Prison by End of Term in Office - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The Biden administration intends to close the Guantanamo Bay detention center by the end of President Joe Biden's term in office, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Friday.

"That certainly is our goal and intention," Psaki said when asked whether Biden will close the Guantanamo Bay detention center by the end of his term in office.