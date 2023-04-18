Biden Admin. Allocating Additional $20Mln for Ukraine to 'Enhance Transparency' - USAID

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The US government is allocating an additional $20 million in aid to Ukraine to fund further efforts to strengthen oversight and transparency in government affairs, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on Monday.

"(T)he United States remains committed to ensuring the Government of Ukraine is able to deliver critical services to its people in an efficient and transparent manner," the USAID said in a press release. "The US government is allocating an additional $20 million to further enhance oversight and transparency in the direct budget support the US provides to Ukraine."

The new funding, which has been approved by Congress, will further reinforce oversight and accountability of the Ukrainian government's management of assistance funds to Kiev, the release said.

USAID has built a comprehensive and robust level of oversight and accountability into this assistance to monitor the use of funds and prevent and counter corruption to ensure funding reaches Ukrainians in need, the release added.

The new funding follows USAID Administrator Samantha Power and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's meetings with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, where they reaffirmed that accountability and transparency remained a priority to protect US taxpayer Dollars and to ensure the funds met the urgent needs of the Ukrainian people, according to the release.