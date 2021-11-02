UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Announces $199Mln To Fund Electric Trucks, Charging Stations - Energy Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden Admin. Announces $199Mln to Fund Electric Trucks, Charging Stations - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris alongside Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has announced nearly $200 million in funding for the development of electric trucks and vehicle charging infrastructure, the Department of Energy said in a statement on Monday.

"(The) US Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded $199¯million to fund 25 projects aimed at putting cleaner cars and trucks on America's roads, including long-haul trucks powered by batteries and fuel cells, and at improving the nation's electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure," the statement said.

The switch to electric trucks will protect the health and well being of communities, as well as provide them opportunities, Harris said during remarks about the matter in New York on Monday, the statement said.

Some $127 million of the funding will go toward developing electrified, zero-emissions truck and freight systems with higher efficiency, the Energy Department said. Companies including Ford, General Motors, and Volvo will receive the funding over a five-year period. They will also match the Federal government funding dollar-for-dollar, the Energy Department added.

Harris and Granholm also announced on Monday an Energy Department initiative to work with private industry on cold climate electric heat pump systems - a green alternative to gas-powered heating systems.

