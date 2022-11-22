Biden Admin. Announces New Campaign for Americans to Receive Updated COVID-19 Vaccine

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 11:07 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Biden administration has announced a six-week campaign to persuade Americans to receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Biden administration is announcing a six-week campaign through the end of the year urging Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine," the White House said in a press release. "The six-week campaign will focus on reaching seniors and the communities that were hardest hit by COVID-19 by making it even more convenient to get vaccinated and increasing awareness through paid media."

More than 70,000 locations are currently offering the updated COVID-19 vaccines, the release said.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has taken steps this month to expand to even more locations, including mobile settings and sites in rural and remote areas, through more flexible ordering options for providers, the release also said.

"HHS is standing up pop-up vaccine clinics and educational booths at major community gatherings - from libraries to sporting events to county fairs, and more," the release added.

In September, President Joe Biden said during an interview that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. However, the White House said the president's statement on the end of the pandemic was not planned as part of the interview and the administration recently continued the state of emergency in the United States with respect to COVID-19.

