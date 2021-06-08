UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Admin Asks Congress At Least $50Bln To Restore US Microchips Supply

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Biden Admin Asks Congress at least $50Bln to Restore US Microchips Supply

The Biden administration said on Tuesday it will be asking Congress for at least $50 billion to restore the supply of semiconductors disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and tens of billions more in spending to boost the electric vehicle industry and fix other broken supply chains

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The Biden administration said on Tuesday it will be asking Congress for at least $50 billion to restore the supply of semiconductors disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and tens of billions more in spending to boost the electric vehicle industry and fix other broken supply chains.

"We recommend Congress support at least $50 billion in investments to advance domestic manufacturing of critical semiconductors and promote semiconductor R&D," the White House said in a statement.

It said it will also request that Congress authorize new and expanded incentives to spur consumer adoption of US-made electric vehicles (EVs).

"We recommend Congress support $5 billion in investments to electrify the Federal fleet with US-made EVs, and $15 billion in infrastructure investment to build out a national charging infrastructure to facilitate the adoption of EVs," the White House said.

Over the longer term, US supply chains have to be monitored and fixed as needed by the Department of Commerce to ensure their resilience, it said.

"We recommend Congress enact a Supply Chain Resilience Program at DOC to create a focal point within the government to monitor and address supply chain challenges," the White House said. "This program should be backed with $50 billion to make transformative investments in strengthening U.S. supply chains across a range of critical products."

Consultancy firm McKinsey has estimated the cost of global disruption to industries from the pandemic at $16 trillion and says that a total of $357 billion needs to be spent over the next decade on preparations that include pathogen surveillance, global immunization and medical supply stockpiles for countries to reduce the likelihood of such supply breakdown.

Related Topics

White House Vehicles Vehicle Congress Commerce From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment kicks o ..

10 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves decision in Talpur e ..

3 minutes ago

ATH organizes blood donation camp

3 minutes ago

Police vying hard to resolve masses' problems at d ..

3 minutes ago

SECP revamps REIT Regulations to promote real esta ..

3 minutes ago

UN Appeals Judges Affirm Mladic's Sentence of Life ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.