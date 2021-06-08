Biden Admin Asks Congress at least $50Bln to Restore US Microchips Supply

The Biden administration said on Tuesday it will be asking Congress for at least $50 billion to restore the supply of semiconductors disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and tens of billions more in spending to boost the electric vehicle industry and fix other broken supply chains

"We recommend Congress support at least $50 billion in investments to advance domestic manufacturing of critical semiconductors and promote semiconductor R&D," the White House said in a statement.

It said it will also request that Congress authorize new and expanded incentives to spur consumer adoption of US-made electric vehicles (EVs).

"We recommend Congress support $5 billion in investments to electrify the Federal fleet with US-made EVs, and $15 billion in infrastructure investment to build out a national charging infrastructure to facilitate the adoption of EVs," the White House said.

Over the longer term, US supply chains have to be monitored and fixed as needed by the Department of Commerce to ensure their resilience, it said.

"We recommend Congress enact a Supply Chain Resilience Program at DOC to create a focal point within the government to monitor and address supply chain challenges," the White House said. "This program should be backed with $50 billion to make transformative investments in strengthening U.S. supply chains across a range of critical products."

Consultancy firm McKinsey has estimated the cost of global disruption to industries from the pandemic at $16 trillion and says that a total of $357 billion needs to be spent over the next decade on preparations that include pathogen surveillance, global immunization and medical supply stockpiles for countries to reduce the likelihood of such supply breakdown.