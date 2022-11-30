Biden Admin Asks Congress for $1.1Bln to Secure Energy Sector of Ukraine, Moldova -Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The Biden administration has requested $1.1 billion from the US Congress to secure the energy sector of Ukraine and Moldova amid Russia's special military operation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We have also submitted the request to Congress for $1.1 billion to secure Ukraine's and Moldova's energy sector and restore their energy supply," Blinken said at a press availability in Bucharest, Romania.