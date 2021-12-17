UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Asks US Supreme Court To Allow Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate - Filings

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:30 AM

Biden Admin. Asks US Supreme Court to Allow Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate - Filings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Biden administration is asking the US Supreme Court to block low-court orders that lifted the vaccine mandates for heath care workers that provide Medicare and Medicaid services, according to court filings.

The court filings revealed on Thursday that the Biden administration is asking the US Supreme Court to allow vaccine mandates for Medicare and Medicaid health care workers in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The Biden administration argues in its appeals that the vaccine mandate will help protect the health and safety of Medicare and Medicaid patients, possibly saving hundreds or thousands of lives each month.

According to separate court documents, there are about 10.3 million healthcare workers who provide Medicare and Medicaid Services, but about 2.4 million of them do not want to receive a COVID-19 vaccines due to concerns of injuries or death or because of religious reasons. The administration has mandated healthcare providers receive one vaccine dose by December 6 and a second dose by January 4, 2022, the court documents said.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Montana Virginia Georgia January December Million Court

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews latest strategies to enhance ..

4 hours ago
 UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day ..

UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day on 18 December

5 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, ..

US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, Other Humanitarian Relief to ..

5 hours ago
 European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine C ..

European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine Calling for New Russia Sanction ..

5 hours ago
 PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial ..

PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial results

5 hours ago
 Russian Court Extends Detention of Kazan School Sh ..

Russian Court Extends Detention of Kazan School Shooter for 3 Months

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.