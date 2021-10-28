Biden Admin. Bars Immigration Arrests at Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship - Memo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a memorandum barring US immigration enforcement to do arrests in so-called protected areas such as schools, hospitals and places of worship in the United States.

"This memorandum provides guidance for ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and CBP (Customs and Border Protection) enforcement actions in or near areas that require special protection," the memorandum said on Wednesday. "It is effective immediately."

Areas considered "protected" include schools ranging from pre-school to university, the memorandum said.

Medical facilities considered protected areas include hospitals, health clinics, vaccination or testing sites and community health centers, the memorandum said.

In addition, immigration-related arrests will not be allowed at places of worship, whether at buildings dedicated to activities of faith or a temporary location, the memorandum said.

US immigration enforcement arrests are also prohibited at recreation centers and parks, social services facilities, disaster relief sites, funerals, demonstrations and rallies, the memorandum added.

However, US authorities may be able to take action in these safe spaces if there's a serious national security threat or risk of violence and death, according to the memorandum.