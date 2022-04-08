UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Celebrates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Conformation To US Supreme Court

April 08, 2022

Biden Admin. Celebrates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Conformation to US Supreme Court

The Biden administration on Friday held an event at the White House celebrating the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the US Supreme Court, where she will serve as the first black woman on the bench

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Biden administration on Friday held an event at the White House celebrating the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the US Supreme Court, where she will serve as the first black woman on the bench.

"As I take on this new role, I strongly believe that this is a moment in which all Americans can take great pride. We have come a long way toward perfecting our union. In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States," Jackson said in remarks during the event.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also delivered speeches in which they praised Jackson and emphasized the significance of her confirmation to the US Supreme Court.

Biden nominated Jackson in February after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his upcoming retirement, fulfilling his campaign promise to nominate the first black woman to the bench.

Jackson, 51, spent eight years on the US District Court for the District of Columbia before she rose to the Washington, DC Court of Appeals last year.

The final confirmation vote in the Senate was 53 to 47, with all 50 Democrats voting for Jackson, along with Republicans Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.

Republican lawmakers criticized Jackson throughout the confirmation process for allegedly being lenient in sentencing those found guilty on child pornography, pedophilia and other sex abuse charges.�

