Biden Admin. Challenges Tennessee Ban on Medical Procedures for Transgender Youth - DOJ

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Biden administration is challenging a Tennessee ban on certain medical care for transgender youth, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

"The Justice Department today filed a complaint challenging Tennessee Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), a recently enacted law that denies necessary medical care to youth based solely on who they are," the release said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department's complaint alleges that the ban on providing certain medical care deemed necessary to transgender youth violates the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection Clause, the release said.

In addition, the Justice Department is requesting the court to issue an immediate order to prevent the state law from going into effect on July 1, 2023, according to the release.

The release said Tennessee's SB1 law makes it illegal to provide or offer to provide certain types of medical care for transgender minors diagnosed with "gender dysphoria."

According to the language of the bill, SB1 prohibits performing medical procedures "for the purpose of enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor's sex."