Biden Admin. Commits $150Mln for COVID-19 Antibody Treatments in Underserved Communities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Treatments of COVID-19 victims in minority communities with monoclonal antibodies will expand with a $150 million investment announced by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Wednesday.

"This new effort will speed assistance to hard-hit communities to increase administration of monoclonal antibody treatments to prevent hospitalizations and deaths," HHS said in a press release. "Assistance may include additional staffing, infusion center capacity in traditional and non-traditional health care settings, and equipment to administer the intravenous infusion treatments."

The initiative reflects a Biden administration commitment to "health equity" and is based on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finding that COVID-19 is "affecting underserved communities and ethnic minorities disproportionately, largely due to poverty and uneven access to health care," HHS said.

Three monoclonal antibody treatments are available under emergency use authorization from the US food and Drug Administration.

The National Institutes of Health recently updated its guidelines to recommend use of the treatments for those non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe disease.