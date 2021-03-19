UrduPoint.com
Biden Admin Confident It Can Find Ways To Cooperate With Russia - White House

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:05 AM

US President Joe Biden's administration is confident that it can find ways to cooperate with Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite recent tensions between the two countries, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday

"President Biden and President Putin certainly have different perspectives on their respective countries and how to approach engagement in the world, but where they agree is that we should continue to look for ways to work together, as was noted in part of President Putin's comments," Psaki said. "There are areas of mutual interest - New START, which we just extended for 5 years is an example of that. We are confident that we can continue to look for ways where there is mutual interest, mutual national interest. But the president is not going to hold back, clearly when he has concerns, whether it is with words or actions."

More Stories From World

