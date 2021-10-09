Biden Admin. Considering Executive Order to Crack Down on Cryptocurrencies - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The Biden administration may soon issue an executive order to develop a plan to regulate cryptocurrencies in the US financial system, Bloomberg news reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

The executive order would direct multiple Federal agencies to review and suggest actions to regulate cryptocurrencies, especially in the area of national security, the report said.

Earlier on Friday, a group of US lawmakers sent a letter to several top Biden administration officials urging them to strengthen coordination on the issue of cryptocurrency facilitating ransomware cyberattacks.

Last month, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler said too many investors have already been hurt in the loosely-regulated crypto industry.

In addition, the Treasury Department previously expressed concern about wealthy Americans shifting taxable assets into the crypto economy to avoid paying taxes. The crypto economy in the future could account for a significant portion of the $7 trillion US "tax gap" - which is the difference between taxes paid and taxes owed, according to the Treasury Department.