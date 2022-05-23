UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Considering Using Special Forces To Protect US Embassy In Kiev - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Biden Admin. Considering Using Special Forces to Protect US Embassy in Kiev - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The Biden administration is considering the possibility of using special operations forces to protect the United States' embassy in Kiev, CNN reported on Monday.

The idea to send special operations forces to protect the US embassy in Kiev is in the preliminary stages of consideration and has yet to be brought to President Joe Biden for a final decision, the report said citing administration officials familiar with the matter.

The United States does not believe that Russia would overtly attack the embassy, but fears the possibility of missiles or air defense systems inadvertently hitting the facility, the report said.

While embassies are normally guarded by Marine Corps personnel, there is a consensus that the security situation in Ukraine necessitates additional troops suitable to address the security challenges, the report added.

