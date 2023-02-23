UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Cutting Insurance Payments On Federal Mortgages By 40% Soon - Vice President

February 23, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The Biden administration is reducing mortgage insurance payment for all new Federal Homeowners Administration (FHA) homeowners starting later next month, Vice President Kamala Harris announced.

"I am proud to announce that starting on March 20 we are reducing mortgage insurance payments for all new FHA homeowners by nearly 40%," Harris said on Wednesday.

The move was designed to provide relief and extra spending power for low wage and lower middle class home-owning families, Harris said.

"What this means is on average homeowners will spend at least $800 a month less on their mortgage," Harris said.

Some 850,000 homeowners a year would benefit from the new discount, she added.

