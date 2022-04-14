Biden Admin. Declines to Withhold Trump-Era Records From January 6 Committee - Archivist

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Biden administration declined to withhold Trump-era White House records from the House committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, US Archivist David Ferriero said in a letter to former President Donald Trump.

"After consultation with the Counsel to the President and the Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel, and as instructed by President Biden, I have determined to disclose to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol ('Select Committee') the Presidential records from our February 8, 2022, Notification that you identified as privileged," the letter said on Wednesday.

The records will be delivered to the Select Committee in 15 days unless prohibited by court order, the letter added.

The Select Committee has interviewed several hundred people and requested numerous White House records from the National Archives as part of its probe into the group of Trump supporters who entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results on January 6, 2021.