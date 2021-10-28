UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Dodges Standard Regulatory Rulemaking to Rush Vaccine Mandate - Lawmakers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Two senior Republican members of Congress have sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) criticizing the Biden administration for taking shortcuts on Federal rulemaking to impose a national coronavirus vaccine mandate on government employers, US Congressman Jason Smith said on Wednesday.

"Today, House Budget Committee Republican Leader Jason Smith and House Oversight and Reform Committee Republican Leader James Comer in a letter to the OMB, excoriated the Biden administration over its efforts to shortchange the federal rulemaking process in order to impose a national vaccine mandate on employers," Smith said in a press release.

Smith and Comer called on the OMB Acting Director to immediately withdraw the rule, the release said.

"With no Senate confirmed leadership at the top of OMB's Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, the Biden Administration has left a serious lack of accountability at a very powerful agency. ...OMB is attempting to bypass the standard rulemaking process to rush through a nationwide mandate on employers," the letter said.

Comer said President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate was authoritarian and it imposed troubling and possibly illegal constraints on US businesses and their employees, the release added.

