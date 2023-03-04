UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Does Not Believe In Equity, Inclusion In Law Enforcement - Ex-Marshal Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Biden Admin. Does Not Believe in Equity, Inclusion in Law Enforcement - Ex-Marshal Service

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) The fact that the Biden administration is only now considering a nearly 30-year-old class action lawsuit regarding racial discrimination in the Marshals Service shows that the US authorities do not believe in racial equity and inclusion in law enforcement, former Chief Deputy of the Marshals Service, Matthew Fogg, told Sputnik.

"I wrote a letter to President (Joe) Biden back in January," Fogg said, adding that he informed the president about a court case on racial disparity he initiated in 1994.

According to legal documents, the class action suit includes more than 700 US Marshals Service and Detention Enforcement officers who have experienced racism in hiring, promotions and headquarter assignments, along with candidates who applied for Deputy US Marshal positions since 1994 but were never hired.

Fogg said the suit is the slowest running litigation in US history, which shows that this administration does not believe in equity and inclusion.

"If it does, it would sit at the table with us, law enforcement people, to find out the best way to attack this problem and fix it," he said.

Fogg explained that his letter informed Biden that all interested parties can discuss the issue and find not only a solution to fix racism in law enforcement, but a way to fix this problem in the country as a whole.

"There are good things we can do to protect law enforcement officers," he added. "We have written to the US Senate, when (Biden) appointed Ronald Davis to be director of the Marshals Service. We pointed out all of the racism that we have gone through over the decades, nothing has been done," Fogg said.

Such a situation confirms that the Marshals Service is facing "internal" racism and people cannot expect it to be equal regarding the race issue, he said.

Fogg pointed out that the race issue has had a negative impact on the ability of the law enforcement to investigate growing crime.

"All of the videos and everything (else) shows how bad policing has been when it came down for minority communities. So, because of this, a lot of police felt that they were being thrown under the bus. They are absent for whatever reason, they either take off or they do not investigate or they slow down, they do not answer calls. There are a lot of things that are going on," Fogg said.

Simply hiring additional officers will not solve growing crime, so the United States has to implement deeper reforms, Fogg added.

