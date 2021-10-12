UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Ends Mass Arrest Operations At Work Sites Hiring Illegal Immigrants In US

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 09:50 PM

Biden Admin. Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work Sites Hiring Illegal Immigrants in US

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued an order on Tuesday to end mass arrest operations at work sites in the United States suspected of hiring illegal immigrants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued an order on Tuesday to end mass arrest operations at work sites in the United States suspected of hiring illegal immigrants.

"We will develop a Department-wide approach to worksite enforcement based upon our consideration of the plans and recommendations you present in response to this memorandum. In the interim, the following guidance will govern our worksite enforcement efforts: Cease mass worksite operations," Mayorkas said in a memorandum.

The DHS will instead focus on cracking down on employers who exploit illegal immigrants, including through substandard wages, imposing unsafe working conditions and facilitating human trafficking, he said.

Mayorkas explained the new strategy will help create a level-playing field for US businesses and citizens put at a disadvantage when employers use illegal immigrants who are paid low wages.

In September, Mayorkas ordered the DHS to prioritize arresting and deporting illegal immigrants considered a risk to national security while protecting undocumented migrants who are considered to be contributing members in US communities.

More than 11 million undocumented immigrants live in the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Related Topics

United States September Million

Recent Stories

Japan boss urges team to build on crucial World Cu ..

Japan boss urges team to build on crucial World Cup win, Son scores again

1 minute ago
 Conventional capabilities' continuous up-gradation ..

Conventional capabilities' continuous up-gradation imperative for maintaining ed ..

1 minute ago
 Citizens for action against land mafia in Ranial

Citizens for action against land mafia in Ranial

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan briefed about door ..

Election Commission of Pakistan briefed about door to door voters' verification ..

1 minute ago
 G20 leaders 'laser-focused' on anti-terrorism effo ..

G20 leaders 'laser-focused' on anti-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 Hurricane Pamela advances on Mexico's Pacific coas ..

Hurricane Pamela advances on Mexico's Pacific coast

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.