Biden Admin. Forms Climate Innovation Group, Earmarks $100Bln for Research - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The White House on Thursday established a new climate innovation working group and earmarked $100 billion in Energy Department funding for research on emission reducing technology.

"The working group will help coordinate and strengthen Federal government-wide efforts to foster affordable, game-changing technologies that can help America achieve the President's goal of net zero economy-wide emissions by 2050," the White House said in a press release on Thursday.

The White House also announced $100 billion in funding from the Energy Department to develop at least ten technologies with the promise of reducing climate warming initiatives.

The technologies include zero net carbon buildings made with carbon-neutral construction materials, sustainable fuel for planes and ships, as well as carbon-capture retrofits for existing industrial and power plant exhausts, the release said.

Much of the research would likely be conducted by a planned Advanced Research Projects Agency-Climate (ARPA-C) organization that Biden pledged to create earlier, the release added.