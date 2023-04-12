Biden Admin. Grants Lawmakers Access to Classified Docs Recovered From Leaders - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Biden administration is granting a key group of lawmakers access to classified documents recovered from the home of US leaders including former president Donald Trump and current officeholder Joe Biden, Punchbowl news reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Biden administration granted the "Gang of Eight" - a group of senior lawmakers including party leadership and heads of the intelligence committees - access to documents recovered in recent months from Trump, Biden and former US Vice President Mike Pence, the report said on Tuesday.

In December, the Justice Department blocked Congress' access to the documents after a special counsel was appointed for the probe into Trump, the report said.

The Biden administration began producing the documents last week after a pressure campaign by Senate Intelligence Committee chair and vice chair, Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, the report said.

Jack Smith was appointed as special counsel for an investigation into Trump's potential mishandling of classified materials, following a raid at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Robert Hur is separately looking into Biden after classified documents were found in several locations, including an office space and a garage in his Delaware home.

Lawmakers argued with the Justice Department for months over their position regarding the documents, the report said. Warner and Rubio argued that their intelligence oversight duties have no impact on the Justice Department's criminal probes, the report said.