UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Admin. Guantanamo Review Must Ensure Remedies For Torture Victims - UN Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 10:09 PM

Biden Admin. Guantanamo Review Must Ensure Remedies for Torture Victims - UN Experts

The Biden administration's review of the Guantanamo Bay detention center must ensure that remedies will be provided for detainees that have been tortured there, the United Nations said in a press release on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The Biden administration's review of the Guantanamo Bay detention center must ensure that remedies will be provided for detainees that have been tortured there, the United Nations said in a press release on Tuesday.

"UN experts said today the US administration's review of how to close the Guantanamo Bay detention center should also address ongoing violations of human rights being committed against the 40 remaining detainees, including torture and other ill- treatment," the release said.

Related Topics

United Nations Guantanamo

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing of assets beyond means case ..

55 seconds ago

ECP to be given EVM to resolve issue of rigging: C ..

2 minutes ago

Everton secure planning permission for 53,000-capa ..

2 minutes ago

PTI to protest against political victimization in ..

2 minutes ago

The Law has to be followed in good faith: Chief Ju ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.