Biden Admin. Guantanamo Review Must Ensure Remedies for Torture Victims - UN Experts

(@FahadShabbir)

The Biden administration's review of the Guantanamo Bay detention center must ensure that remedies will be provided for detainees that have been tortured there, the United Nations said in a press release on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The Biden administration's review of the Guantanamo Bay detention center must ensure that remedies will be provided for detainees that have been tortured there, the United Nations said in a press release on Tuesday.

"UN experts said today the US administration's review of how to close the Guantanamo Bay detention center should also address ongoing violations of human rights being committed against the 40 remaining detainees, including torture and other ill- treatment," the release said.