Biden Admin Hopes to Refine US Sanctions by Talking to Ex-Officials in Charge - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo has held talks with six former officials, including those from the Trump administration, who had been responsible for sanctions applications as the White House tries to refine the use of such tools, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

Adeyemo led a virtual discussion on Monday with the ex-officials who served in the last three administrations to ensure the application of sanctions "remain relevant, rigorous, and fit to purpose, effectively advancing the national security, foreign policy, and economic aims of the United States," a Treasury statement said.

In return, the former officials told Adeyemo that US economic and financial sanctions were "not an end to themselves, but most effective when employed in the context of a broader US strategy to address a foreign policy or national security threat, and to maintain the integrity of the US financial system," the statement said.

The deputy treasury secretary and his guests also discussed the need to effectively calibrate sanctions to limit unintended consequences on US businesses, foreign partners, and other third parties, including entities engaged in legitimate humanitarian activities, the statement said.