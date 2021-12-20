UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Makes Available 20,000 Temporary Work Visas For Winter Season - DHS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:57 PM

Biden Admin. Makes Available 20,000 Temporary Work Visas for Winter Season - DHS

The Biden administration is making available 20,000 temporary work visas for the winter season, the Department of Homeland Security said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The Biden administration is making available 20,000 temporary work visas for the winter season, the Department of Homeland Security said on Monday.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) today announced the forthcoming publication of a joint temporary final rule to make available an additional 20,000 H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for fiscal year (FY) 2022," the department said in a press release.

US employers will be able to hire the temporary migrant workers on or before March 31, 2022, the release said.

13,500 visas are reserved for returning migrant workers who had H-2B status in at least one of the last three fiscal years, the release said.

The remaining 6,500 visas are reserved for migrants from Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, the release added.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the additional temporary work visas will help spur the United States' economic recovery.

Related Topics

Guatemala El Salvador United States Honduras Haiti March From Descon Oxychem Limited

Recent Stories

Cricketer Yasir Shah accused of aiding in rape of ..

Cricketer Yasir Shah accused of aiding in rape of 14-year old

1 minute ago
 Germany eyes limits on NYE parties to combat Omicr ..

Germany eyes limits on NYE parties to combat Omicron

1 minute ago
 Healthcare facilities for masses top priority: sec ..

Healthcare facilities for masses top priority: secretary

1 minute ago
 Maryland Governor Hogan Says Tested Positive for C ..

Maryland Governor Hogan Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

1 minute ago
 US raising auto emissions standards to fight clima ..

US raising auto emissions standards to fight climate change: govt

7 minutes ago
 Russia to React Proportionately If NATO Deploys St ..

Russia to React Proportionately If NATO Deploys Strike Weapons on Its Territory ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.