Biden Admin. Makes Available 20,000 Temporary Work Visas for Winter Season - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The Biden administration is making available 20,000 temporary work visas for the winter season, the Department of Homeland Security said on Monday.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) today announced the forthcoming publication of a joint temporary final rule to make available an additional 20,000 H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for fiscal year (FY) 2022," the department said in a press release.

US employers will be able to hire the temporary migrant workers on or before March 31, 2022, the release said.

13,500 visas are reserved for returning migrant workers who had H-2B status in at least one of the last three fiscal years, the release said.

The remaining 6,500 visas are reserved for migrants from Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, the release added.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the additional temporary work visas will help spur the United States' economic recovery.