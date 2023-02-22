UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Makes Bigger Push For Green Energy With First Offshore Wind-Lease Sale

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 11:18 PM

The Biden administration is making a stronger push to promote its green energy agenda with a historic offshore sale of a wind-lease from the US portion of the Gulf Coast of Mexico, the White House announced in a statement on Wednesday

"These actions, which include proposing the first-ever Gulf of Mexico offshore wind lease sale, are advancing President Biden's clean energy and economic agenda," the statement said.

The initiatives will boost employment and revitalize US manufacturing and innovation to deliver "reliable, affordable power to homes and businesses, while saving families money and strengthening energy security," the statement said.

After the maiden lease for the Gulf of Mexico, there will be two other block leases sold for offshore Texas and Louisiana, the statement said.

"These areas have the potential to generate enough clean energy to power almost 1.3 million homes," the statement said. "The President has also set bold goals of deploying 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, as well as 15 GW specifically of floating offshore wind by 2035."

Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has overseen the approval of $9.8 billion in wind-energy related investments last year alone, more than triple the previous year, the statement added.

