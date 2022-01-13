UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Makes Little Progress in Advancing Racial, Gender Equity in US - Report

The Biden administration has made little progress in advancing racial and gender equity in the United States despite pronouncements that it would do so, Human Rights Watch said in its World Report 2022 released on Thursday

"The Biden administration has made some big-picture pronouncements on key issues like racial and gender equity with little evidence so far that the words will translate into real impact for people whose rights have been systematically and historically ignored or trampled," the report said.

African Americans in the United States still suffer from significant economic disparities and they also face problems with systemic racism that impacts them across generations, the report said.

"Among the rights failures in US domestic policy linked to systemic racism, despite some reductions in incarceration rates for Black people, they remain vastly overrepresented in jails and prisons.

Black people are killed by police at a per capita rate that is three times the rate of white people. Black people still make up almost 42 percent of the current death row population despite being only 12.4 percent of the US population," the report said.

In addition, the US government's border policies have effectively shredded the right to seek asylum in the United States while officials continue to subject migrants to violent and abusive treatment, the report said.

"Autocratic leaders faced significant backlash in 2021, but democracy will flourish in the contest with autocracy only if democratic leaders do a better job of addressing global problems," the report added.

The Human Rights Watch report reviews the situation with respect to the state of human rights in about 100 countries.

