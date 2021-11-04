Biden Admin. Mandates Vaccination or Testing for Employers With at Least 100 Workers- OSHA

The Biden administration has issued a new temporary standard mandating either vaccination against COVID-19 or weekly testing and masking for US workers at companies with at least 100 employees, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Biden administration has issued a new temporary standard mandating either vaccination against COVID-19 or weekly testing and masking for US workers at companies with at least 100 employees, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said on Thursday.

"The US Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration today announced a new emergency temporary standard (ETS) to protect more than 84 million workers from the spread of the coronavirus on the job," OSHA said in a press release. "Under this standard, covered employers must develop, implement and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, unless they adopt a policy requiring employees to choose to either be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work."

The ETS does not require employers to pay for testing and notes that it can be required by other laws, regulations or collective bargaining agreements, the release said.

However, the ETS requires employers to pay workers to get vaccinated and to allow for paid leave for any side effects after vaccination.

The new standard requires employers to comply with most of its requirements within 30 days of publication in the Federal Register and with testing requirements within 60 days of publication, the release added.

On September 9, Biden signed an executive order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States that includes mandating vaccines for federal government employees and contractors and calls on state governors to mandate vaccines for teachers as well as to expand testing accessibility.

Before the mandate, federal government employees were only required to either get vaccinated or face restrictions such as suspended work travel, testing and social distancing while at the office.