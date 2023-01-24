UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. May Transfer 'Significant Number' Of Abrams M1 Tanks To Ukraine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 08:38 PM

The Biden administration could announce as early as this week the deliveries of a "significant number" of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials familiar with the matter

The coming announcement would be part of a broader deal made with Germany, which would pledge to supply a small number of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as well, the report said.

Germany would also allow countries operating Leopard 2 tanks, notably Poland, to supply Ukraine with units of their own reserve, the report also said.

Such a development would be a major step in mending the recently created rift in NATO regarding the delivery of the Leopard 2 tanks to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia given that Berlin has repeatedly refused to allow countries possessing such tanks to provide them to Kiev under the terms of their export agreements, the report added.

Ukraine has requested at least 300 main battle tanks, including Leopard 2, and considers them as a game changer in the conflict with Russia.

