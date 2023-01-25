UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. May Transfer 'Significant Number' Of Abrams M1 Tanks To Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Biden Admin. May Transfer 'Significant Number' of Abrams M1 Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The Biden administration could announce as early as this week the delivery of a "significant number" of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

The possible announcement would be part of a broader deal with Germany, which would pledge to supply a small number of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as well, the report said.

Germany would also allow countries operating Leopard 2 tanks, notably Poland, to supply Ukraine with units of their own reserve, the report also said.

Such a development could help mend the rift in NATO regarding the delivery of the Leopard 2 tanks to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. Berlin has repeatedly refused to allow countries possessing the tanks to provide them to Kiev under the terms of their export agreements, the report said.

Ukraine has requested at least 300 main battle tanks, considering them a game changer in the conflict with Russia.

The Biden administration is considering sending approximately 30 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Politico also reported on Tuesday, citing a US official.

The tanks would likely be delivered through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which finances the purchase of weapons instead of taking them from existing US stocks, the report said.

Abrams tanks are complicated vehicles that require proper maintenance and sustainment, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said. Ryder declined to comment on Tuesday on how training on the Abrams tanks would work should the US decide to provide them.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Pentagon Vehicles Germany Berlin Kiev Poland Stocks From

Recent Stories

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

40 minutes ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

40 minutes ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

40 minutes ago
 UN human trafficking report attributes crises for ..

UN human trafficking report attributes crises for hindering victim identificatio ..

49 minutes ago
 Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged seg ..

Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged segments: Pakistan Muslim League ..

49 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin Reaches $66Bln in 2022 Sales With ..

Lockheed Martin Reaches $66Bln in 2022 Sales With $5.7Bln in Earnings - Statemen ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.