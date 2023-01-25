Biden Admin. May Transfer 'Significant Number' of Abrams M1 Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The Biden administration could announce as early as this week the delivery of a "significant number" of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

The possible announcement would be part of a broader deal with Germany, which would pledge to supply a small number of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as well, the report said.

Germany would also allow countries operating Leopard 2 tanks, notably Poland, to supply Ukraine with units of their own reserve, the report also said.

Such a development could help mend the rift in NATO regarding the delivery of the Leopard 2 tanks to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. Berlin has repeatedly refused to allow countries possessing the tanks to provide them to Kiev under the terms of their export agreements, the report said.

Ukraine has requested at least 300 main battle tanks, considering them a game changer in the conflict with Russia.

The Biden administration is considering sending approximately 30 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Politico also reported on Tuesday, citing a US official.

The tanks would likely be delivered through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which finances the purchase of weapons instead of taking them from existing US stocks, the report said.

Abrams tanks are complicated vehicles that require proper maintenance and sustainment, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said. Ryder declined to comment on Tuesday on how training on the Abrams tanks would work should the US decide to provide them.