Biden Admin. Mulling Sending to Ukraine Cold War-Era HAWK Munitions - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The Biden administration is privately mulling removing from long-term storage some of the Cold War-era HAWK air-defense missiles and sending those to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing special military operation, Politico reported on Thursday, citing persons familiar with the discussions.

The HAWK missiles, which were phased out by the United States in the 1990s, will have to be updated first and then paired with launchers from Spain to meet Kiev's needs, the report said.

The Hawk systems remain in service in Europe while the United States switched to more advanced Patriot systems for air defense, according to the report.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden confirmed that the White House was considering sending to Ukraine the Bradley vehicle, which is 28 tonnes and can accommodate up to nine soldiers. It is also equipped with heavy armor and various guns and can travel up to 35 miles per hour. As the US has thousands of Bradleys in stock, redirecting some to Ukraine would not pose an issue in terms of domestic inventory.

The planned delivery comes on the heels of the White House's announcement that it would send to Ukraine its most sophisticated air defense weapon, the Patriot missile battery, to help defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.