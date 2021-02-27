UrduPoint.com
Biden Admin. Must Explain Not 'Coming To Congress' For Syria Airstrikes - US Senator

Biden Admin. Must Explain Not 'Coming to Congress' for Syria Airstrikes - US Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The Biden administration must explain its rationale for carrying out airstrikes in Syria without Congressional approval, US Senator Tim Kaine said in a statement on Friday.

"The American people deserve to hear the administration's rationale for these strikes and its legal justification for acting without coming to Congress," Kaine said. "Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional, absent extraordinary circumstances. Congress must be fully briefed on this matter expeditiously."

Late on Thursday, the United States carried out airstrikes against facilities used by Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria in response to the February 15 rocket attack on US troops in Iraq.

Iranian state media reported on Friday that 17 people were killed in the strikes. However, Iraqi lawmaker Kataa al-Rikabi then told to Sputnik the strikes hit a warehouse and no one was injured.

White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki said the airstrikes were aimed at sending a message that President Joe Biden and his administration will act to protect Americans.

The action was also deliberately aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region, Psaki added.

Syria's foreign ministry said on Friday that it condemned in the strongest terms the US airstrikes, describing them as a "cowardly" act that will result in the escalation of tensions in the region.

