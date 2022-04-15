Biden Admin. Offers Temporary Protected Status to Cameroonians in US - DHS

UrduPoint.com

The Biden administration has designated Cameroonian nationals already in the US for temporary protected status (TPS) for 18 months due to the ongoing armed conflict in the country, the US Department of Homeland Security said on Friday

"Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the designation of Cameroon for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months. Only individuals who are already residing in the United States as of April 14, 2022, will be eligible for TPS," the DHS said in a press release.

The Biden administration believes the situation in the country does not allow for Cameroonian nationals to safely return home due to an array of security risks associated with attacks perpetrated by Boko Haram (linked to the Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia) and alleged violence by government forces, according to the press release.

A country may be designated for TPS if it is experiencing an ongoing armed conflict, environmental disaster, or extraordinary and temporary conditions, the release clarified.

Cameroon's two anglophone regions have been marred by violence since 2017 when the government declared war on separatists who sought independence for the English-speaking territories.

Violence in the regions has affected 2.2 million people, displacing more than 700,000 and killing over 3,000 individuals, according to the United Nations. The UN Children's Fund estimated that more than 1.1 million children are missing out on education as parents fear sending them to school.

