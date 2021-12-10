UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Orders Halting Federal Support For Coal Plants Overseas - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 11:25 PM

Biden Admin. Orders Halting Federal Support for Coal Plants Overseas - Reports

The Biden administration has ordered the immediate halt of federal support for coal plants and other carbon-intensive projects overseas, Bloomberg reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The Biden administration has ordered the immediate halt of Federal support for coal plants and other carbon-intensive projects overseas, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the US federal government to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Sees Popularity Hit All-Time Low Amid ..

UK's Johnson Sees Popularity Hit All-Time Low Amid Christmas Party Scandal - Pol ..

56 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs cabinet committee fo ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs cabinet committee for coronavirus eradication

58 seconds ago
 Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier L ..

Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert

59 seconds ago
 US Justice Department 'Pleased by Ruling' on Assan ..

US Justice Department 'Pleased by Ruling' on Assange Extradition - Spokesperson ..

1 minute ago
 US House Staffer Arrested for Carrying Unregistere ..

US House Staffer Arrested for Carrying Unregistered Gun Faces 4 Charges - Capito ..

4 minutes ago
 Macron and Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Be ..

Macron and Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Belarus in First Meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.