Biden Admin. Orders Halting Federal Support For Coal Plants Overseas - Reports
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 11:25 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The Biden administration has ordered the immediate halt of Federal support for coal plants and other carbon-intensive projects overseas, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the US federal government to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.