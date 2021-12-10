Biden Admin. Orders Halting Federal Support for Coal Plants Overseas - Reports

The Biden administration has ordered the immediate halt of federal support for coal plants and other carbon-intensive projects overseas, Bloomberg reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The Biden administration has ordered the immediate halt of Federal support for coal plants and other carbon-intensive projects overseas, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the US federal government to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.