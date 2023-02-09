UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin Plans To Fully Staff US Embassy In Kiev By This Summer - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Biden Admin Plans to Fully Staff US Embassy in Kiev by This Summer - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Biden administration plans to fully staff the US Embassy in Kiev by this summer, according to a State Department cable obtained by Politico on Wednesday.

"One of our top priorities is to ensure we maintain the flexibility to increase our footprint in Kyiv or downgrade our posture as conditions dictate," the cable reportedly said.

A State Department spokesperson was quoted in the report as saying on condition of anonymity that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has championed the effort to have a US team safely return to Kiev at the earliest possible date, and that the US will continue to work towards strengthening its diplomatic presence there.

The cable also reportedly stressed the importance of oversight regarding US aid for the embassy, saying that any scandal or misstep with US assistance could jeopardize future aid. The US currently has no evidence suggesting purposeful or illicit diversion of military equipment, the cable said, according to the report.

Related Topics

Scandal Kiev Top

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

3 hours ago
 Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of ..

Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of their home in Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During ..

Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During Trump Admin., 1 at Start of Bi ..

3 hours ago
 UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air ..

UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air travel in 2023

3 hours ago
 Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism ..

Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism mounts

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.