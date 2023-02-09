Biden Admin Plans to Fully Staff US Embassy in Kiev by This Summer - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Biden administration plans to fully staff the US Embassy in Kiev by this summer, according to a State Department cable obtained by Politico on Wednesday.

"One of our top priorities is to ensure we maintain the flexibility to increase our footprint in Kyiv or downgrade our posture as conditions dictate," the cable reportedly said.

A State Department spokesperson was quoted in the report as saying on condition of anonymity that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has championed the effort to have a US team safely return to Kiev at the earliest possible date, and that the US will continue to work towards strengthening its diplomatic presence there.

The cable also reportedly stressed the importance of oversight regarding US aid for the embassy, saying that any scandal or misstep with US assistance could jeopardize future aid. The US currently has no evidence suggesting purposeful or illicit diversion of military equipment, the cable said, according to the report.