Biden Admin. Played Vital Role In Crimean Bridge Attacks - Hersh

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Biden administration played a vital role in both recent deadly attacks on the Crimean Bridge, providing Ukraine with the necessary technology, US journalist Seymour Hersh reported on Thursday, citing a US official.

"Of course it was our technology," the US official was quoted by Hersh as saying. "The drone was remotely guided and half submerged”like a torpedo."

When Hersh asked if there was any thought before the bridge attacks about the possibility of Russia's retaliation.

"What will Putin do? We don't think that far," the official said. "Our national strategy is that Zelensky can do whatever he wants to do. There's no adult supervision."

On October 8, 2022, a car detonated on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula with Russia's mainland. Five people, including the driver of the truck, were killed. The bridge itself was seriously damaged.

On July 17, a submersible drone attack on the Crimean Bridge killed a woman and a man and wounded their teenage daughter.

