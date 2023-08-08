Biden Admin. Preparing to Ask US Congress for Further Ukraine Aid Funds - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The United States is developing a new supplemental funding request to Congress for additional aid to Ukraine, CNN reported on Monday.

The Biden administration is preparing the package for consideration by lawmakers this autumn, the report cited� Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Doug Bush as saying.

The funding request will focus on boosting munitions production and purchasing more munitions for Ukraine, the report said.

The Defense Department should have a strong case to bring to lawmakers for the additional funding, the report added.

In December, Congress authorized $36 billion in aid for Ukraine. The funds were intended to last until the end of September. The current request may come as Congress attempts to finalize the defense policy and appropriations bills as well, which contain provisions related to Ukraine aid.�