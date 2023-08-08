Open Menu

Biden Admin. Preparing To Ask US Congress For Further Ukraine Aid Funds - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Biden Admin. Preparing to Ask US Congress for Further Ukraine Aid Funds - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The United States is developing a new supplemental funding request to Congress for additional aid to Ukraine, CNN reported on Monday.

The Biden administration is preparing the package for consideration by lawmakers this autumn, the report cited� Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Doug Bush as saying.

The funding request will focus on boosting munitions production and purchasing more munitions for Ukraine, the report said.

The Defense Department should have a strong case to bring to lawmakers for the additional funding, the report added.

In December, Congress authorized $36 billion in aid for Ukraine. The funds were intended to last until the end of September. The current request may come as Congress attempts to finalize the defense policy and appropriations bills as well, which contain provisions related to Ukraine aid.�

Related Topics

Army Technology Ukraine United States May September December Congress Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

1 hour ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

2 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

2 hours ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

2 hours ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

2 hours ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

2 hours ago
Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

2 hours ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

2 hours ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

2 hours ago
 PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul ..

PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

2 hours ago
 Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young liv ..

Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young lives in South Asia: UNICEF

2 hours ago
 Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countri ..

Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countries' Job - Iranian Foreign Mini ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World