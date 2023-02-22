UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin Propose Policy To Restrict Asylum Access Through Southern Border - Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Biden administration unveiled a proposal on Tuesday to bar migrants from entering the United States if they try to cross the border illegally without first applying for asylum prior in countries they traveled through, according to a notice due to be published in the Federal Register.

"Specifically, this rule would establish a presumptive condition on asylum eligibility for certain noncitizens who fail to take advantage of the existing and expanded lawful pathways to enter the United States, including the opportunity to schedule a time and place to present at a port of entry and thus seek asylum or other forms of protection in a lawful, safe, and orderly manner, or to seek asylum or other protection in one of the countries through which they travel on their way to the United States," the filing states.

The proposed rule, which is set to be published in the Federal Register on Thursday, will not go into effect immediately but rather will first go through a 30-day period to allow for public comment before being finalized.

If approved following that review period, the rule would remain in effect for two years.

The notice states that the rule was drafted "in anticipation of a potential surge of migration at the southwest border" following the termination of a public health emergency order known as Title 42.

The health emergency order  ” which allowed both the Biden and Trump administrations to turn away thousands of illegal migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ” is set to expire on May 11.

Earlier in January, in anticipation of a migrant surge, Biden announced his intention to send additional forces to the US southern border and expedite the deportation of illegal migrants. At the same time, the president suggested legally admitting 30,000 immigrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti into the country each month.

