Biden Admin. Proposed To Israel Conducting Joint Military Planning On Iran - Reports

Published May 17, 2023

Biden Admin. Proposed to Israel Conducting Joint Military Planning on Iran - Reports

The Biden administration has proposed to Israel conducting joint military planning on Iran, Axios reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Biden administration has proposed to Israel conducting joint military planning on Iran, Axios reported on Wednesday.

The proposal was made by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Erik Kurilla during their recent visit to Israel, the report said.

From a United States perspective, the idea of participating in joint planning on Iran would be an unprecedented move and would further increase the level of US-Israeli military cooperation, the report said.

Israel has treated the proposal with suspicion due to worries that the proposal could be an attempt at controlling the country's potential actions against Iran, notably its nuclear program and facilities, the report said.

Despite Washington's assurances that it does not intend to interfere in Israel's plans in any way, clarifications have been requested from Washington about what "joint military planning" means in practice, the report said.

The proposed cooperation is not about planning strikes on Iran's nuclear program facilities, but a way for the United States to reassure Israel about its military commitment, the report added.

Joint planning would mean that both sides share their plans for different contingencies and hold bilateral dialogue on ways to deal with scenarios involving current and future regional developments related to Iran, according to the report.

