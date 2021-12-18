UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin Provides $1.5Bln For Schools Meal Programs Hit By Supply Chain Snarls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 03:30 AM

Biden Admin Provides $1.5Bln for Schools Meal Programs Hit by Supply Chain Snarls

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The Biden administration has allocated up to $1.5 billion to fix US school meal programs hit by supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic measures, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.

The funding will be channeled through the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Commodity Credit Corporation, with $1 billion for schools to purchase food for their meal programs and another $300 million for states to purchase foods to be distributed to schools, Vilsack said in a statement distributed by the White House on Friday.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts have met extraordinary challenges to ensure that every child has the food needed to learn, grow and thrive," Vilsack said.

"The food and funds USDA is distributing will help ensure schools have the resources they need to continue to serve our nation's schoolchildren quality food they can depend on, all while building a stronger, fairer, and more competitive food system."

The so-called Supply Chain Assistance Funds will boost the meal system in up to 100,000 schools across the 50 US states, including public, tribal and charter schools, nonprofit private schools as well as residential child care institutions.

Related Topics

Agriculture White House All Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m M ..

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m Medley Relay

3 hours ago
 Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

4 hours ago
 US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabili ..

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - ..

4 hours ago
 Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday A ..

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

4 hours ago
 PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality ..

PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality

4 hours ago
 US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russ ..

US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russia - National Security Adviser ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.