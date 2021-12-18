Biden Admin Provides $1.5Bln for Schools Meal Programs Hit by Supply Chain Snarls

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The Biden administration has allocated up to $1.5 billion to fix US school meal programs hit by supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic measures, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.

The funding will be channeled through the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Commodity Credit Corporation, with $1 billion for schools to purchase food for their meal programs and another $300 million for states to purchase foods to be distributed to schools, Vilsack said in a statement distributed by the White House on Friday.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts have met extraordinary challenges to ensure that every child has the food needed to learn, grow and thrive," Vilsack said.

"The food and funds USDA is distributing will help ensure schools have the resources they need to continue to serve our nation's schoolchildren quality food they can depend on, all while building a stronger, fairer, and more competitive food system."

The so-called Supply Chain Assistance Funds will boost the meal system in up to 100,000 schools across the 50 US states, including public, tribal and charter schools, nonprofit private schools as well as residential child care institutions.