Biden Admin. Put Quarter Of Entities In China On US Licensing List - Commerce Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:24 AM

The Biden administration put a quarter - or 160 - of all Chinese entities engaged with the United States on its list that imposes a requirement on exporting companies to obtain a license from US government agencies, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday

"We have been vigorous in identifying and adding entities to the PRC (People's Republic of China) to our Entity List, which imposes requirements that exporters obtain licenses approved by BIS (the Bureau of Industry & Security) and our colleagues at the Department of Defense, State, and Energy before exporting items subject to our jurisdiction," Estevez told the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"Since the beginning of the Biden administration, we have taken an aggressive posture, adding 160 PRC parties to the Entity List, approximately 25% of all PRC listed entities are added during this administration," Estevez said.

Estevez pointed out that the United States is not engaged in economic warfare with China as Beijing allegedly claims.

Earlier in February, the United States imposed export restrictions on six Chinese entities for their ties to China's aerospace programs, including airships, following the takedown of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States.

In October, the Biden administration expanded controls on the export of US semiconductor technology going to China to restrict Beijing's ability to make certain high-end microchips used in military applications. China took the matter to the World Trade Organization, filing a lawsuit challenging the US export controls.

