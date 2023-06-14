Biden Admin. Quietly Resumes Talks With Iran on Prisoners, Nuclear Program - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Biden administration has quietly resumed talks with Iran with a view to securing a release of American prisoners and curbing Tehran's nuclear program, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the know.

After senior US and Iranian officials started discussions in New York in December, White House delegations have traveled to Oman at least three times to continue indirect contacts, the report said.

In exchange for a prisoner release and curbs on nuclear activity, Iran wants access to billions of Dollars in its energy revenue blocked abroad by US sanctions, the report noted.

Former South Korean officials told the Journal that discussions are ongoing with both nations over the release of $7 billion in Iranian funds held in South Korea.

The Biden administration, however, does not want talks with Iran to top the political agenda ahead of the presidential campaign, the report added, noting that concessions to Iran would likely trigger criticism.