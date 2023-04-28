Biden Admin. Releases Plan to Support Rehabilitation, Reentry of Convicts - White House

The Biden administration is releasing a multi-year plan to support the rehabilitation and reentry of convicts into society, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Biden administration is releasing a multi-year plan to support the rehabilitation and reentry of convicts into society, the White House said on Friday.

"Our nation must provide people who have been incarcerated meaningful opportunities for redemption and rehabilitation," the White House said in a statement. "That's why, today, the Biden-Harris administration is releasing an evidence-informed, multi-year Alternatives, Rehabilitation and Reentry Strategic Plan to strengthen public safety by reducing unnecessary criminal justice system interactions so police officers can focus on fighting crime; supporting rehabilitation during incarceration; and facilitating successful reentry.

"

The plan includes investing in crime prevention, developing a "fairer" criminal justice system, providing job training and healthcare to inmates and removing barriers to succeeding after release, the statement said.

The plan was released in conjunction with Second Chance Month, the statement added.

President Joe Biden commuted on Friday the sentences of 31 individuals convicted for non-violent drug offenses, according to the statement.