UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin Seeking To Block Taliban From Accessing $400Mln In IMF Funds - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The Biden administration seeks to block the Taliban (banned in Russia) from gaining access to more than $400 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), New York Times reported on Wednesday citing a Treasury Department official.

IMF has been scheduled to distribute $460 million of the fund reserve assets to Afghanistan next week, according to the report.

The official didn't provide any details as to the steps the US was taking to block the Taliban from getting access to the funds, the report said.

