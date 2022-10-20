Biden Admin Seeks Extra $34Mln for Jan 6 Probe, Year-End Bill May Be Last Chance - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Biden administration and Justice Department officials have made a budget request to Congress asking for an additional $34 million so that the House January 6 committee can continue its investigation, NBC news reported on Thursday.

However, it is unclear if Congress will accede to the request in a major funding bill planned for December as midterms approach, the current Congressional term winds to a close and lawmakers wrestle with budgetary priorities. It will likely be the last appropriation for the panel if it gets it because House Republicans have promised to kill the panel if, as expected, they regain control of the House after the midterms, the report said.

Despite the committee's murky future, Attorney General Merrick Garland has promised to continue the expansive Federal criminal investigation into prosecuting the thousands of rioters who stormed the US Capitol and investigating the roots of the riot which sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden's win as president.

The Justice Department has called it the "most wide-ranging investigation" in its history, with more than 870 individuals arrested to this point.