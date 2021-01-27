UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Admin. Seeks Sustained Progress In US-India Security Ties - Defense Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Biden Admin. Seeks Sustained Progress in US-India Security Ties - Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the Biden administration's commitment to the United States' military partnership with India in a call with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the Defense Department said in a readout on Wednesday.

"During the call, Secretary Austin emphasized the Department's commitment to the US-India Major Defense Partnership, observing that it is built upon shared values and a common interest in ensuring the Indo-Pacific region remains free and open," the readout said.

Austin noted the great strides made in the US-India defense relationship, and he pledged to work collaboratively with the Defence Minster to sustain progress, the readout added.

Related Topics

India Progress Austin United States

Recent Stories

DP World and UNICEF announce global partnership to ..

8 minutes ago

86,770 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered durin ..

23 minutes ago

FOCP to eliminate cervical cancer: Jawaher Al Qasi ..

38 minutes ago

Biden's UN Envoy Pick Calls for 'Reengagement' wit ..

39 minutes ago

French Gov't Considers Tough Lockdown to Contain C ..

39 minutes ago

Yellen notes 'importance' of US-UK relationship

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.