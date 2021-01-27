Biden Admin. Seeks Sustained Progress in US-India Security Ties - Defense Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the Biden administration's commitment to the United States' military partnership with India in a call with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the Defense Department said in a readout on Wednesday.

"During the call, Secretary Austin emphasized the Department's commitment to the US-India Major Defense Partnership, observing that it is built upon shared values and a common interest in ensuring the Indo-Pacific region remains free and open," the readout said.

Austin noted the great strides made in the US-India defense relationship, and he pledged to work collaboratively with the Defence Minster to sustain progress, the readout added.